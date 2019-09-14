Two days on, man’s body found at Mumbai building crash site

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:00 IST

Two days after the four-storey Yusuf building in Crawford Market partially collapsed, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) found the body of a 22-year-old man under the debris around 4.20pm on Thursday. The body of Shubhamkumar Shukla, who was missing since the crash on Tuesday, was taken to Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital, where he was declared dead.

At 9:10 pm on Tuesday night, a part of the building collapsed. The fire brigade rescued 17 people, but Shukla was reported missing. On Thursday, firemen noticed a leg under the debris and began to move the debris around. By the time they found the person, they realised he had died. A senior MFB official, said, “We continued our search at the site for the missing person. We had to carefully manoeuvre around the site as it is a damaged structure, with the risk of further crashing.”

As the lanes leading to the building are narrow, fire brigade officials could not use machinery to remove the debris and were doing the work manually.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 00:30 IST