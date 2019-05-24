Two dead as fire breaks out at residential building in South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar

At least two people were killed in a major fire in a five storey residential building in South Mumbai’s Bori Mohalla near Bhendi Bazaar on Thursday. Seven fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade rescued 11 people who were trapped in the building. Two firemen were injured during the rescue operations.

The fire was reported on the fourth floor of Punjab Mahal in Bori Mohalla at 10.40 pm on Thursday. The fire brigade rushed to the spot by 10.50 pm and began fire fighting operations. The residents who had vacated the building did not report anybody missing except the four people trapped on the fourth floor.

However, the fire fighters later found two women in an unconscious state on the fourth floor. They were taken to JJ hospital for treatment but were declared dead during admission.

The injured firemen were also rushed to JJ hospital, where they are being treated for suffocation due to inhaling smoke.

The fire, which was confined to the fourth and fifth floor of the building, was doused after five hours of fire fighting operations.

“The search for any more missing or trapped persons is underway,” chief fire officer P Rahangdale said.

