e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Two electric buses start plying on Navi Mumbai roads

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two electric bus recently purchased by Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) hit the city roads on Wednesday.

Last year, NMMT had ordered 30 electric bus and 15 of them have been delivered at Turbhe bus depot so far.

Shirish Aradwad, general manager of NMMT, said, “After receiving the 15 buses, the RTO started the legal process of issuing their registration numbers. On Tuesday, they cleared the formalities of two buses and we started running the buses on Wednesday.”

“The buses were run on Ghansoli-Kopar Khairane-Vashi route and we are getting a good response. The remaining 13 buses will ply in the city by Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

The central government provided the NMMT with 60% subsidy in the buses and 10% subsidy in the charging facilities under their Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) in India. With this subsidy in place, the NMMT is spending ₹1.28 crore in each bus and ₹3.48 crore in the charging stations, a senior officer said.

Shalini Manoj, 38, a resident of Kopar Khairane said, “I travelled from Kopar Khairane to Vashi in an electric bus on Wednesday. The bus was very nice and comfortable and I really enjoyed the travelling.”

Aradwad said they are expecting 15 more buses to arrive in the next one week.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:47 IST

top news
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
Oct 04, 2019 22:25 IST
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
Oct 05, 2019 00:49 IST
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Oct 04, 2019 22:58 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Oct 04, 2019 22:24 IST
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
Oct 04, 2019 13:58 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News