e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Two held for duping NBFC of ₹25.37 crore

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police recently arrested a 62-year-old man and his 38-year-old son from Odisha for allegedly cheating a Powai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) to the tune of ₹25.37 crore.

The accused, hired by the Powai firm as their loan recovery agent in Odisha, had collected money from the borrowers, but instead of depositing it, used it for their own purposes.

Khirodchandra Malik and his son, Debabrata, Malik, 38 — both directors of Credible Micro Finance Limited (CMFL), an Odisha-based NBFC — were arrested by the EOW general cheating-1 unit officers on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

EOW officers said the complainant, Suman Dev, national litigation manager of Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (FICCL), in his complaint said that the company had made a deal with CMFL in May and July 2010. “CMFL had given a loan of ₹79.69 crore to 51,000 people in Odisha. FICCL bought these loans from CMFL. As per their contract, FICCL hired CMFL as their recovery agent in Odisha for these loans,” said an EOW officer. When FICCL contacted CMFL about getting irregular updates, their top functionaries started avoiding them, said the officer. On following up, CMFL gave the complainant some cheques, but they bounced. “Later, FICCL found that CMFL had collected ₹25.37 crore from the customers, but instead of depositing it with FICCL, they had used it for their own purpose,” said the officer. FICCL approached the police in 2012 and the case was taken over by the EOW.

The accused went into hiding but the EOW traced their location recently and arrested them.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News