Home / Mumbai News / Two held for snatching mobile phone at Marine Drive

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:59 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Three constables on Friday arrested two thieves who snatched a mobile phone from a 28-year-old man, after chasing the accused for more than a kilometre at Marine Drive.

Vinod Kharvi was taking a selfie at the Marine drive promenade when the accused, identified as Suraj Tiwari, 22, and Adnan Shaikh, 25,both residents of Worli, went close to Kharvi on their bike, slapped him and snatched his mobile phone, said Marine Drive police.

Constable P Bhoye, who was on patrolling duty, heard Kharvi’s shout for help and chased the two accused on his bike. “Bhoye also alerted two of his colleagues who were on duty near Mafatlal Club and they arranged for a roadblock immediately and arrested the accused,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

Mrityunjay Hiremath, senior inspector from Marine Drive police station, said, “Shaikh has a criminal history, and cases of theft and robbery have been registered against him at Worli and Sion police station. We have booked them under section 392 [punishment for robbery] and 34 [common intention] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
'No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab': Harsimrat after SAD's exit from alliance
PM Modi calls for reform at UN
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
'No morality, just political compulsion': Punjab CM on SAD's exit from NDA
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights' show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
