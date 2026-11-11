42 cars damaged, valuables stolen in four days in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar, say residents
Several cars parked in residential colonies of Palam Vihar were allegedly damaged over four days, with cash and valuables stolen from several vehicles after their windows were smashed, residents said on Tuesday
Several cars parked in residential colonies of Palam Vihar were allegedly damaged over four days, with cash and valuables stolen from several vehicles after their windows were smashed, residents said on Tuesday.
Residents of several blocks said the incidents had raised concerns over security in the area despite the presence of CCTV cameras and security guards.
Police registered an FIR on Monday after five car owners from Block D filed a joint complaint. The case was registered at Palam Vihar police station under sections 305 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to theft and property damage.
Vanita Pervez, a Block D resident, said five cars parked in the same lane were targeted early on Monday. CCTV footage showed a man with his face covered entering the lane around 3.53am and leaving at 4.50am, she said.
“We have CCTV cameras installed in our lane and we checked it. We saw a man, with a cloth covering his face, roaming around the lane for a while. Then he picked up a brick and smashed the front windowpanes of each car and stole whatever he could find inside,” she said.
Reetika Gupta, another resident, said the presence of security guards and CCTV cameras had failed to deter the thefts.
“There are CCTV cameras, there are security guards as well, but even then, the thief managed to steal valuables and cash from cars. From my car, he stole around ₹5,000,” she said, adding that cash and valuables worth approximately ₹29,000 were stolen from the five cars that morning.
Residents of Block C reported similar incidents on Sunday, when at least eight cars were allegedly damaged.
OP Yadav, president of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), said the incidents had raised concerns over police patrolling.
“He is smashing the front door windowpanes, and stealing whatever he can steal from these vehicles. This is for the first time we have seen such an incident taking place in our area. The police patrolling must increase,” he said.
A police officer said investigators were examining CCTV footage and an investigation was underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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