Two killed in mishaps over weekend in Mumbai

Two people were killed in two separate accidents in the city over the weekend.

In the first incident, Manik Pawar, 24, was crushed by a road roller at the construction site of a new flyover in Chunabhatti on Saturday. Pawar, a resident of Jalna, had come to Mumbai with his brother in search of work.

“The driver was reversing the road roller and didn’t see Manik. We have arrested the driver,” said a police officer from Chunabhatti police station.

The second mishap took place in Vikhroli, in which a bike skidded, resulting in the death of Ashok Vishwakarma, 40, who suffered serious head injuries. Pillion rider Mahesh Asudkar, 42, has been arrested for rash and negligent driving.

“The men were heading to Raigad from Malad. The accident took place at the Gandhinagar flyover in Vikhroli,” said Vilas Jadhav, senior inspector, Parksite police station.