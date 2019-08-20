Two Kolhapur residents move HC seeking probe into Maha floods

mumbai

Aug 20, 2019

A social activist and a journalist from Kolhapur district filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking various directions to the state, including the setting up of an inquiry into the deluge which devastated the lives of the residents in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The PIL is expected to be mentioned on Tuesday before the bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog.

The petitioners, Rasaheb Alase and Rajendra Patil, alleged that the floods, which brought the two districts to a standstill for more than 14 days, were man made, and could have been averted. It sought an inquiry to find out the officials responsible for the deluge and demanded compensation for the flood victims on the lines of the monetary relief given to those affected by floods in Karnataka.

According to the PIL, the floods were caused due to the mismanagement of water flow from the Krishna River and its tributaries. The petition points out the fact that large amount of water being released from the dams coupled with the incessant downpour, led to flooding in several parts of Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The petitioners alleged that had the officials concerned exercised due diligence and not allowed the water levels in the dams to go up to 95% of its holding capacity, the deluge could have been averted to a great extent.

In the light of the “careless attitude” of the officials concerned, the petition has prayed for setting up of an expert inquiry committee to look into the flooding and water logging in the two districts as well as to fix responsibility of inaction and violation of rule curve and mismanagement of water in dams on the Krishna River and its tributaries. The petitioners also requested the court to take action against the responsible officials, public servants and other persons responsible in accordance with the law. It has also prayed for direction to the expert committee to submit recommendation for the proper management of the dam water in Krishna River and its tributaries, so that no similar incident occurs owing to administrative lapses. It also sought the formation of disaster management cells in the districts.

The petitioners said that while their own homes were also submerged in the deluge and they suffered huge financial losses, the petition canvassed the suffering of all the affected persons in the two districts.

