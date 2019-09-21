Two months after building collapsed in Mumbai, chief of B ward reinstated

mumbai

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:28 IST

Nearly two months after municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi suspended Vivek Rahi, assistant commissioner of B ward, which covered Dongri where a building collapsed, the official was reinstated on Friday.

On July 16, an illegal portion of the Kesarbai building in Dongri had collapsed, killing 13 resident.

The civic body will however, not post Rahi in B ward, nor will he be made the assistant commissioner of any ward. “He will be posted as an executive engineer in another ward. This is not a demotion, as Rahi was holding an additional charge of assistant commissioner when he was suspended,” Pardeshi told HT.

Two days after the incident, Pardeshi had suspended Rahi, owing to the large number of illegalities in his ward. An inquiry did not precede his suspension at the time. “After a detailed inquiry into his role as the B ward assistant commissioner, the civic body found that an assistant engineer of the ward was more at fault. Another detailed inquiry will be conducted into the engineer’s role to determine punitive action against him,” Pardeshi said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 00:28 IST