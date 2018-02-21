Two Mumbai bikers arrested for following Canadian PM Trudeau’s convoy, performing stunts

Two bikers from Dharavi have been arrested for allegedly following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s convoy and performing stunts on the road, the police said.

Fakaruddin Mohammad Hanif Ansari, 18, and Mohammad Ansari, 20, who live in Dharavi, were apprehended on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm near the Bandra-Worli sea link when Trudeau’s convoy was heading towards Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai from the airport, he said.

Trudeau was in the megapolis as part of his India tour.

Police had made security arrangements for the VVIP movement. It had halted traffic and cordoned off the road for smooth passage of the convoy, the officer said.

The two bikers followed his convoy. After the convoy passed, seeing the empty road, the duo sneaked into the security cordon near Kala Nagar and started performing stunts, he said.

They were stopped near the sea link and taken to Bandra police station and interrogated, the officer said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 335 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

The officer said the duo was produced before a local court and remanded into judicial custody till March 3.