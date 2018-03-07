Two Mumbai civic body workers demand Rs 20,000 as bribe for cutting trees, arrested

Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) after they accepted a bribe of Rs20,000 for granting permission to a contractor to cut trees in Dahisar.

Rajesh Parab, 48, a labourer and Sadanand Chavan, 25, an assistant belong to the R-North ward of the civic body which includes Dahisar.

“The complainant in the case is a contractor, who takes up the work of cutting trees for which, he requires permission from the BMC,” said an ACB officer.

The complainant had received a contract to cut trees near the compound wall of Lion SP Jain Eye Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Dahisar.

He had submitted an application to the garden department of the ward.

The accused granted him permission for cutting the trees after Chavan demanded Rs30,000 while Parab demanded Rs5,000. After negotiations, the duo finally decided to collectively accept Rs20,000 as graft.

The contractor who did not want to pay the money then approached the ACB. The agency verified the case and laid a trap on Monday in which, Parab was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe for himself and Chavan.

The bribe sought for cutting trees has raised concerns, as the BMC, which is responsible for the maintenance of trees, had earned a lot of flak last year after pedestrians were crushed to death due to trees collapsing.

In December last year, a 45-year-old woman was killed in Chembur around 11.20am after a 40-foot Gulmohar tree collapsed on her. The deceased Sharada Ghodeshwar was sitting on a bench near a bus stop when the tree collapsed on her, killing her instantly.

Earlier in July 2017, former Doordarshan news anchor Kanchan Nath was killed in Chembur after a coconut tree collapsed on her.