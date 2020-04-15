Two police officers test positive for Covid-19

mumbai

A 34-year-old assistant police inspector posted with the special branch of Mumbai Police and another officer residing at Byculla police quarters was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The officer who stayed at the RAK Marg police officer’s quarters along with two police sub-inspectors has been admitted to Seven Hills hospitals.

“After the officer tested positive both the sub-inspectors have been sent to quarantine and one floor of the officer’s quarters at RAK Marg was sealed. All necessary precautions are being taken to check persons who enter or leave the building,” said a police officer.

Contact tracing has been done to find out who all were in touch with the officer and precautionary actions have been initiated, added the officer. Saurabh Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 said, “The police station is working and we have taken all safety measures.”

Special branch officers are responsible for gathering intelligence.

“Any policemen coming from the job or any common man approaching the police station is first checked for temperature, then sanitised. However, families residing in the quarters are not allowed to move and we have requested them to stay in,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Byculla police quarters was declared as containment zone after a police officer was tested positive.

“All the police officers who reside in the building are informed to stay at home,” said a police officer.