e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two police officers test positive for Covid-19

Two police officers test positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile, Byculla police quarters was declared as containment zone after one of the two police officers was tested positive.

mumbai Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Police personnel go through sanitization tunnel installed at Vashi Police Station during Nationwide Lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Police personnel go through sanitization tunnel installed at Vashi Police Station during Nationwide Lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

A 34-year-old assistant police inspector posted with the special branch of Mumbai Police and another officer residing at Byculla police quarters was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The officer who stayed at the RAK Marg police officer’s quarters along with two police sub-inspectors has been admitted to Seven Hills hospitals.

“After the officer tested positive both the sub-inspectors have been sent to quarantine and one floor of the officer’s quarters at RAK Marg was sealed. All necessary precautions are being taken to check persons who enter or leave the building,” said a police officer.

Contact tracing has been done to find out who all were in touch with the officer and precautionary actions have been initiated, added the officer. Saurabh Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 said, “The police station is working and we have taken all safety measures.”

Special branch officers are responsible for gathering intelligence.

“Any policemen coming from the job or any common man approaching the police station is first checked for temperature, then sanitised. However, families residing in the quarters are not allowed to move and we have requested them to stay in,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Byculla police quarters was declared as containment zone after a police officer was tested positive.

“All the police officers who reside in the building are informed to stay at home,” said a police officer.

tags
top news
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news