Two RoBs in Mumbai need new traffic plans, say IIT experts

Separate traffic lane for buses, trucks at Byculla road overbridge (ROB) and segregation of heavy vehicles at Currey Road ROB – these are some of the measures suggested by Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) experts for the two bridges that “need immediate attention”.

The team has also suggested CR and WR dismantle and reconstruct footpaths attached to all cantilever bridges in the city.

After a part of the Gokhale bridge in Andheri collapsed on July 3 killing two, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal ordered a structural audit of 445 bridges across railway tracks. The audit team included experts from IIT-Bombay, officials of civic body, central and western railway. While the report for the CR has been submitted and IIT officials have spoken to railway authorities, the WR report on corrective measures will be sent next week.

“Heavy vehicles should not be allowed on both the road overbridges. As Currey Road ROB doesn’t have enough space, we have suggested segregation of traffic and installation of height bars. The bridges are very old and have been taking extra load,” said Pradipta Banerjee, chairperson of the IIT committee.

The report states that Ghatkopar ROB needs structural audit. Hindustan Times had reported in July the IIT team had raised concerns over the bridge, pointing out the bridge is old and requires major changes. The bridge, which has a pedestrian pathway, has cables and pipelines passing through it. “All cantilever bridge are old and have footpaths attached to them that adds to the weight. The footpaths should be dismantled and constructed again with specific designs for every bridge,” said Banerjee.

According to the team, 10% of FOBs and ROBs on both CR and WR need a thorough inspection. “The initial communication from IIT Bombay has been received and we will be looking into a few foot overbridges and undertaking changes,” said a senior western railway official. “We have not yet examined the report yet. The recommendations will be implemented,” said a senior central railway official.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 00:55 IST