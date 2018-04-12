Two ‘sex workers’ die after falling from building in Mumbai

Two women, who were alleged commercial sex workers died after slipping and falling from the third floor of a building on Monday night at Grant Road.

The DB Marg police suspect that the women, aged 50 and 30 years slipped while they were trying to escape the building, when they were informed about two constables entering it at 10.30pm on Monday.

After locals protested about the prostitution racket being carried on in a few buildings at Grant Road a few months ago, the police had kept a vigil and did regular checks.

On Monday, while patrolling, two constables approached the three-storied Om building. After 20 minutes of their return to the DB Marg police station, they received a call from the locals saying that two women were found lying in the four feet ally, which separated the two buildings. On reaching there, the police found the two women. They were rushed to Sir JJ Hospital, where the elderly woman was declared dead on arrival while the other died at 1.30am during treatment.

According to police, the state in which the two women were found, established that they might have fallen.

“The ally is just four feet wide, which proves that the women had not jumped, but slipped and fallen,” a police officer from DB Marg police station.

“The step of the fire escape of the old building was broken and while the two women hurried down, they might have slipped and fallen down. It is possible that when the constables entered the building on the ground floor, it led to panic among sex workers, who were on the upper floors,” the officer added.

Both women who are natives of West Bengal stayed in Nalasopara and Wadala respectively with their families. The police had notified the families, who were unaware that the women were working as commercial sex workers. The family members of the two, who had gone to Sir JJ hospital to claim their bodies alleged that they had jumped to avoid arrest and harassment from the police.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further,” said Padurang Shinde, senior police inspector of DB Marg police station.