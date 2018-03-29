Two stab railway contractor and assistant at Mumbai railway station

A 59-year-old railway contractor and his assistant were stabbed by two men near railway tracks at Kandivli (West) on Saturday. According to the Kandivli police, the incident took place at around 12.30am, when the complainant, Ashok Vyas, and his assistant were returning home.

They were near the railway tracks when the two men accosted them and brandished two knives. They demanded that Vyas hand over the bag he was carrying which contained Rs25,000. When Vyas refused to hand over the bag, the accused stabbed both the men twice. After an unsuccessful attempt at snatching the bag, the accused then fled the spot.

Vyas and his assistant were treated at the nearby Ambedkar Hospital. The police has registered a first information report under the Indian Penal Code and are scanning CCTV footage for further leads.