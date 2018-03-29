 Two stab railway contractor and assistant at Mumbai railway station | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Two stab railway contractor and assistant at Mumbai railway station

They demanded that the complainant hand over the bag he was carrying which contained Rs25,000.

mumbai Updated: Mar 29, 2018 01:11 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
The police are scanning CCTV footage for further leads.
The police are scanning CCTV footage for further leads.(Representational photo)

A 59-year-old railway contractor and his assistant were stabbed by two men near railway tracks at Kandivli (West) on Saturday. According to the Kandivli police, the incident took place at around 12.30am, when the complainant, Ashok Vyas, and his assistant were returning home.

They were near the railway tracks when the two men accosted them and brandished two knives. They demanded that Vyas hand over the bag he was carrying which contained Rs25,000. When Vyas refused to hand over the bag, the accused stabbed both the men twice. After an unsuccessful attempt at snatching the bag, the accused then fled the spot.

Vyas and his assistant were treated at the nearby Ambedkar Hospital. The police has registered a first information report under the Indian Penal Code and are scanning CCTV footage for further leads.

tags

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you