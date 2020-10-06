e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Two stop BMC workers from conducting health check-ups in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area, arrested

Two stop BMC workers from conducting health check-ups in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area, arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:10 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

The Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested two men who stopped health workers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from discharging their duty. According to police, the health workers had gone Gulshan Nagar society in Oshiwara for door-to-door survey programme initiated by the state government when the accused Nasir Khan, 45 and Alam Ali Shaikh, 30, stopped them from conducting check-ups.

“They even told other members of the society that the health workers were child thieves and tore the government survey book,” said an officer.

The complainant Anita Khadtare, 35, a health worker at BMC’s K-West ward and her colleague Meena D’Souza, 40, visited the building at Gulshan Nagar. “A woman on the second floor refused to share details asked by them and also told their neighbours to not share any details, said Khadtare in her complaint.

Meanwhile, Khan, the husband of the woman, came out and started yelling at them stating that they were child thieves and to remove their mask to check their faces, said an officer.

Khadtare and D’Souza told them that they were from the BMC and that they were doing their duty to check people, but Khan refused to listen and snatched the survey book and tore it. More than 20 people gathered at the spot and each one of them started shouting.

A team of Oshiwara police reached the spot and arrested the accused under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

