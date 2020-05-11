Uddhav Thackeray declares assets worth ₹143.26 crore

mumbai

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:47 IST

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who filed nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) biennial election on Monday, has listed that he, his family have assets worth ₹143.26 crore, including land and jewellery, while he has a liability of worth ₹15.5 crore.

The Shiv Sena chief, who drove down to Vidhan Bhavan in a grey Mercedez Benz on Monday, does not own a single vehicle and has 23 cases registered against him, of which 12 have been disposed.

According to the affidavit submitted before the election officials, the source of income listed by Thackeray is salary, interest, dividend and capital gain. Thackeray holds a diploma in applied arts from Sir JJ School of Arts.

Thackeray’s movable assets are worth ₹24.14 crore while his spouse Rashmi’s movable assets are worth ₹36.16 crore. While the Sena chief’s self-acquired immovable assets, including a 13,235 sqft home in Bandra West and an inherited 4,410 sq ft home in Bandra East, are currently valued at ₹37.93 crore, while the inherited property is valued at ₹14.50 crore. The residential property in Bandra West is jointly owned by his spouse. The immovable properties under his spouse’s name is currently valued at ₹28.92 crore.

Thackeray, as per the affidavit, has five agricultural plots that collectively are worth ₹11.53 crore, non-agricultural plots worth ₹13.64 crore, commercial properties worth ₹3.15 crore and jewellery, bullion, etc. worth ₹2.18 crore. Thackeray’s liabilities as listed in the affidavit is ₹4.06 crore, while his spouses is ₹11.44 crore.

The Sena chief has ₹1.49 crore in bank deposits in six accounts including a joint account with Rashmi Thackeray. He has fixed deposits of ₹11.04 lakh in six bank accounts. Rashmi Thackeray, meanwhile, has bank deposits of ₹12.57 lakh and fixed deposits worth ₹22.28 lakh in five bank accounts.

The chief minister has in 16 listed companies including Reliance Industries Ltd, that are collectively valued at ₹1.07 crore as on April 30, 2020. He also has shares in four unlisted companies which are valued at ₹20.45 crore as on April 30, 2020. Rashmi Thackeray has shares in 38 listed companies that are valued at ₹1.81crore as on April 30, 2020. Besides that, she also owns shares worth ₹31.93 crore in eight unlisted companies.

Among the jewellery and silverware, the Thackerays own diamond jewellery worth ₹1.52 crore, gold jewellery worth ₹30.28 lakh, and silver utensils worth ₹29.19 lakh.

