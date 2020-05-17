e-paper
Ulhasnagar residents flock to liquor shops for home delivery info

Ulhasnagar residents flock to liquor shops for home delivery info

Thane district collector has given permission for online sale with restrictions

mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 23:52 IST
Sajana Nambiar
People outside a liquor shop in Ulhasnagar note down contact number for home delivery.
After Thane district collector gave permission to order liquor online in the district, several liquor shops in Ulhasnagar put up the contact numbers of their shops. On Sunday, people were seen crowding closed shops to note down contact details to order liquor.

Though Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday issued an order allowing home delivery and online sale of liquor in the district, containment zones will not have this facility.

Liquor shops owners can put up one contact number outside their shops on a board for customers to order.

“The Thane collector has allowed online sale of liquor with certain regulations. The customers and wine shop owners should ensure there are no violations of the lockdown norms during the online service,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

As per the guidelines, customers can opt for home delivery, which has to happen between 10am and 6pm. Single wine shop cannot have more than 10 people for delivery, shop owners cannot overcharge customers and cannot charge delivery fee.

A resident of Ulhasnagar, Rupesh Kukreja, 40, said, “On Sunday, many crowded the area outside liquor shops out to note the contact number of the shop owners.”

