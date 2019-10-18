Ulhasnagar residents want FSI incentive for regularisation of illegal buildings

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:33 IST

Around 1,000 Ulhasnagar residents have sent their suggestions and objections on regularisation of illegal and dangerous structures to Konkan division commissioner.

The last date to submit the feedback was October 12.

Ulhasnagar residents’ association which has 200 members, who live in 70 dangerous and dilapidated buildings, has said that floor space index (FSI) should be hiked to pave way for redevelopment.

“Many structures need to be redeveloped. As per the notification of the state government, a structure is allowed floor space index (FSI) up to 4. The FSI will not be sufficient for redevelopment and will not recover construction cost or rent costs,” said Moti Ludhwani, founder of the association.

There are around 1,000 such dangerous and dilapidated buildings in Ulhasnagar in which more than 1 lakh residents live.

In the past 12 years, more than 40 building have either collapsed or demolished by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. A total of 25 residents have lost their lives and more than 1,000 families rendered homeless.

This year, around 10 buildings have either collapsed or evacuated.

In August, 500 residents were homeless after Mahak apartments collapsed on Link road.

The 50 per cent incentive FSI means, builder can consume 50 per cent additional FSI after consuming FSI to rehabilitate existing residents.

“A majority of the buildings are unauthorised with huge FSI violations. FSI consumed is between 2 and 5 even if only FSI 1 is allowed,” said Ludhwani.

“Now, if we start redevelopment and make an agreement with any builder, then the possible ratio of sharing between builder and flat owners will be around 50-50. This will not benefit residents as they will get smaller homes,” he said.

He added, “If we have an 1BHK/2BHK flat of 600 to 800 sq feet, then we will only get 50% of exiting area that is 300 to 400 sq ft. This will be very small and can’t accommodate a family of 5 to 6 members. So, FSI incentive will help benefit flat owners.”

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), which has decided to carry out the regularisation work online, has started developing a software to start the process. An officer from the UMC said,”The work of developing the software is underway. Once the software is ready, we can begin the online process. Meanwhile we are also working on finalising a team to carry out the work.”

