Un-fare deal? Railway commute set to get costlier from 2021 in Mumbai

Your daily commute by the city’s local trains is set to get dearer from 2021, as the Railways will increase the fares.

The minimum single journey fare between Churchgate and Dadar will increase to an estimated ₹12.5 from the current ₹10, and the maximum single journey between Chruchgate and Virar will cost you an estimated ₹25 from the current ₹20. A single journey ticket from Churchgate to Borivli is set to cost you an estimated ₹18.75 from the current ₹15. However, the minimum fare for a single journey up to 10km will cost the same – ₹5.

This comes after the Railways decided to increase the Mumbai Urban Transport (MUTP) surcharge to 25% from 2021, as opposed to the current 18%. The union cabinet approved this on March 7.

The 25% surcharge will be applicable on first and second class tickets of regular local trains, while 12% surcharge will be levied on air-conditioned (AC) local tickets. This will be in addition to the regular tariff hike, if the Railways decide to increase the same.

The surcharge is being levied so the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) can repay the ₹7,000 crore loans it will take for the implementation of projects under MUTP-3A. The loan will be taken in two instalments of ₹3,500 crore each.

“The current fare of suburban railways is very less because of which loss is borne by both Central and Western railways. The 25% surcharge will be implemented once the project starts on ground. It will be implemented mostly by 2021,” a senior MRVC official said, on condition of anonymity.

Currently, the minimum surcharge on a ticket is ₹1.80, which will increase to ₹2.50.

From 2021, surcharge will be levied on the journey starting from after 10-km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations, and up to 150-km.

In two years, the cost of your second class monthly pass between Churchgate and Dadar will increase to an estimated ₹162 from the current ₹130. The maximum season ticket between Churchgate and Virar will cost you an estimated ₹393.75 from the current ₹315.

A minimum single journey first class ticket which is currently ₹70 is likely to cost you ₹87.5. The maximum first class single journey between Churchgate and Virar railway will be increased to an estimated ₹212.5 from the current ₹170.

The fares for the AC local train are also set to increase. A single journey between Churchgate and Dadar will cost you an estimated ₹95.2 from the current ₹85. The maximum single journey between Churchgate to Virar will increase to ₹229 from the current ₹205. Your monthly pass for the AC local between Churchgate and Dadar is likely to go up to ₹ 918 from the current ₹820; and between Churchgate to Virar will increase from ₹2,284 from ₹2,040.

Passenger associations said the surcharge should only be levied after the completion of projects.

“Commuters have never been to opposed to increase in fares [of locals], but this should be done only after better services have been provided,” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.

The MUTP surcharge was first imposed on the suburban railway on September 15, 2003.

