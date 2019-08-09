University Grants Commission asks colleges to turn campuses green

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:04 IST

With a hope to make college premises cleaner and greener, the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently released a circular requesting colleges to encourage environment-friendly themes on and off the campus.

The commission has reiterated the implementation of the ‘One Student, One Tree’ concept, in which college students plant as well as nurture at least one tree during the course of their stay on campus.

“Environmental protection is the most effective way to overcome problems caused due to pollution and this is possible mainly by planting more trees and by conserving water apart from controlling the factors that cause pollution… Besides planting and nurturing of trees, students should also be motivated to save water,” read the UGC circular, released earlier this week.

This is not the first time that the UGC has tried to encourage environment-friendly trends across institutes of higher education. In 2016, the commission had requested colleges and universities to become conscious about energy usage on campus, and begin by replacing electrical appliances with energy-saving appliances like light emitting diode (LED) lights and water coolers to control the energy consumption.

“Awareness about environment is very important and most colleges have been encouraging more students to change their perception about their surroundings. However, there are still many colleges who tend to ignore this important aspect and that needs to change,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College.

Fernandes added that while her institute follows a strict waste-recycling system, students too, have regularly been participating in tree plantation drives to spread awareness in the city.

