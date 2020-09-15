University of Mumbai puts out second circular to solve doubts on MCQ format for final-year exams

mumbai

After releasing a circular with details of this year’s end-of-term final year examinations, the University of Mumbai (MU) released another circular on Monday to clarify the multiple choice question (MCQ) format and the role of lead colleges.

In Monday’s circular, MU stated, “The concept of a lead or cluster college is to bring together a group of affiliated colleges in a given geographical region offering similar programs and facilitate the synchronisation and coordination with respect to execution of various academic and examination work.” The circular, signed by controller of examination Vinod Patil, reiterated that MCQs will be based only on what was taught in colleges until March 13 this year. For those appearing as repeater candidates, the exam will be on the complete portion.

Lead colleges have the responsibilities of coordinating with affiliate colleges and encouraging involvement of teachers of all colleges of a particular subject to formulate a comprehensive bank of questions for MCQs. “Inter-cluster support in order to facilitate preparation of a large base of MCQs will also be encouraged,” says the circular. MCQs will make comprise 25-40 questions, depending upon the requirement of the subject, and the one-hour paper will be of maximum 50 marks.

Some teachers complained the question bank drastically increases their workload. “We have been asked to put together a question bank of 250 questions for every subject, and I alone teach four subjects across two departments. So the total workload is immense for the time we have in hand before exams for repeater candidates begins,” said a professor of a suburban college on condition of anonymity. Some teachers have suggested colleges in each cluster should divide work on every subject and pile the MCQ question bank together to avoid repetition of questions.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges, representing non-government colleges, has approached MU vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar on Monday requesting that autonomous colleges and cluster universities form one particular cluster and then follow MU guidelines as mentioned in the two circulars. “Autonomous institutes can work in tandem,” said T Shiware, chairman of the association.

As per MU’s schedule, practical exams for repeater candidates will begin on September 15 and theory exams will start from September 25. Exams for new candidates will take place between October 1 and 15.