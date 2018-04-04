University of Mumbai releases revised and long schedule for BMM

After complaints from Bachelor in Mass Media (BMM) students about their exam dates clashing with the ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) exams, the University of Mumbai released a new schedule for semester six exams on Tuesday, which stretches over three weeks. Semester six will be their last examination.

Over the next few weeks, those students who have to appear for ATKT - a scheme where a student who failed in a semester can repeat the exam in the next term - will not have to sit for two exams on a single day.

“We have exactly seven subjects and this can easily be conducted within ten days. However, in their effort to not overlap our exams with ATKT papers, we will now have to wait for three weeks to finish seven papers,” said a student from a Malad college. She added that BMM semester six students will now have exams from April 18 to May 7.

Last week, a group of teachers from BMM colleges had visited the examinations department of the university to complain about the overlapping exam dates. They were told that university can change semester six schedule, but can’t make any changes to the semester five ATKT exam schedule. “According to the previous schedule, BMM exams were supposed to get over by April end but now, with an added week, many students are forced to cancel their holidays because they cannot skip exams,” said the vice principal of a college.

An official from the university said the changes to the exam schedule are final. “We’ve changed the schedule in a way that no student has to appear for two exams on the same day. Students have no reason to complain anymore,” said an official.