University of Mumbai’s mark sheet delay to cost law aspirants dear?

Jul 30, 2019

Several law aspirants in the city are unable to complete the application process for the three-year LLB (Bachelor of Laws), as the University of Mumbai (MU) is yet to issue their graduation mark sheet.

The online application form requires candidates to enter the percentage score of the degree examination as well as upload the scanned copies of mark sheets. Candidates are afraid that they will not be able to complete the process before the August 5 deadline. “It will take a long time for the admission round to be over and the classes won’t begin on time. The university should distribute the mark sheet at the earliest so that students are not affected,” said Sachin Pawar, president, Students Law Council, a city-based students’ group.

Government officials said the delay may again stretch the admissions. “MU is the culprit. Many students told us that they couldn’t apply as they haven’t received their mark sheets yet. With the Assembly polls around the corner, the admission process shouldn’t extend till November,” said an official. The CET cell will hold a meeting on Thursday with all stakeholders, including MU officials and the contractors [carrying out the admissions] to sort the issue.

Frequent delays in MU results have been affecting the law admissions schedule. CET cell officials said that while most public universities in the state have already declared their results and issued mark sheets, MU is lagging behind. As of Monday, 13,513 aspirants have registered on the admission portal. However, 9,036 aspirants have not submitted their applications. Officials said many of them belong to MU.

MU said it has declared results of most of the courses and has distributed mark sheets for many. “We are in the process of distributing the mark sheets through colleges. Some students have got them, while others will get them soon,” said Vinod Patil, director, examination and evaluation at MU. However, MU said the CET cell may have to extend the deadline for application. “If the issue is concerned with MU, one can be assured that the deadline will be extended to some extent. There won’t be a major impact on the schedule. We will make ensure students aren’t affected,” said Ajay Deshmukh, MU registrar.

