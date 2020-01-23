UP auto driver held for stabbing wife, mother-in-law in Bandra

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:49 IST

A 35-year-old auto driver from Uttar Pradesh who was booked by the Nirmal Nagar police for allegedly stabbing his wife and mother-in-law on January 18 was arrested from Bandra reclamation on Wednesday.

The accused, Sonu Mirhasan Qureshi, is a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. On January 18, around 11pm, he had visited his mother-in-law’s home at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra (E) to convince his wife Shamim, who had left her matrimonial home, to go back with him. On her refusal to do so, the couple had a heated argument. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed her in the stomach and then slit her throat.

Hearing her daughter’s screams, Shamim’s mother, 62-year-old Rahima Hussain alias Baby, who was asleep, woke up and rushed to her rescue.

“When Rahima tried to intervene, Sonu stabbed her in her chest and jaw, and then fled the spot,” said a police officer from Nirmal Nagar police station.

Hearing the cries of Shamim and Rahima, the neighbours rushed to their home and took the duo to Bhabha Hospital, where they are recuperating and are said to be out of danger.

“We recorded Shamim’s statement and registered a first information report (FIR) against her husband under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began investigations. Based on his call data records, we arrested him from Bandra reclamation,” said Sangram Pache, senior inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station.

Shamim told the police that he was addicted to alcohol, and used to assault her on several occasions in an inebriated state and thus a year-and-a-half ago, she left her matrimonial home at Ghaziabad and began staying with her mother.