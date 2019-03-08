Vadale lake to get promenade, viewing decks

The beautification of Vadale lake in Panvel got a push with the standing committee of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) approving Rs10.74 crore for the work.

PCMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The work order for most projects, including beautification of Vadale lake, has already been issued so that they would not be hampered by election code of conduct.”

The civic body said the work has already started.

“We have already started removing sludge and building a boundary wall. While the lake will get modern facilities, its historic look would be maintained as it is one of the oldest lake in Panvel,” said Deshmukh.

Built by the Peshwas, the lake is spread over 5 acres.

“The look of the lake would project its historical significance and it will be transformed into a prominent landmark. Gradually, we will take up beautification of other lakes in PCMC node,” he said.

The civic body will build immersion ghats, parking lots and boating facility.

“Two parking slots of 1,000 square metres each have been designed on either side of the lake. Food plaza will come up on 1,500 square metre area. Another 4,000 square metre area will be used for laying pathway and promenade and six viewing decks,” said an official.

The proposal to beautify Vadale lake has been pending for years. The delay led to accumulation of muck, garbage and weeds.

The lake was manually desilted in 2014 by NGO Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratisthan by roping in around 4,000 volunteers.

Residents believe the lake was gifted by Peshwa leader Chimaji Appa.

“The Peshwa leader gifted the lake which covered 40 acres. Over the years, the lake shrunk and is now only around 6 acres,” said Kantilal Kadi, 45, a Panvel resident.

“Portions of the lake have been reclaimed in the past 20 years. Commercial buildings and shops have come up on the reclaimed lake,” said Kadi.

Another resident Satish Rane, 45, said, “We have seen the lake shrink. It was once known for its flora and fauna. Though I welcome the makeover decision, I am against a food plaza around the area. This will lead to littering in the lake area.”

Mangesh Patil, 40, a New Panvel resident, said that instead of beautifying the lake, the civic body should restore it.

“This will ensure that birds get back their habitat. Modernisation and beautification will destroy the original charm of the beautiful lake,” he said.

PIECE OF HISTORY

Vadale lake is also called Ballaleshwar lake because of a temple nearby.

Some of the beautification plans are stone walls around the lake, promenade, theme garden, parking lots, floating jetty and public toilets

