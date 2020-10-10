Veteran writer protests for 20 hours after Mumbai jeweller refuses to speak to her in Marathi; Maharashtra CM assures her support

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:21 IST

Veteran Marathi writer Shobha Deshpande staged a protest for around 20 hours outside a jewellery shop in south Mumbai on Thursday afternoon after the owner of the shop allegedly refused to communicate with her in Marathi and drove her out of his shop.

After the incident came to light, some party workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly assaulted the jeweller, Shankarlal Jain, and forced him to apologise.

Meanwhile, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the 80-year-old writer on phone and assured her support over the issue.

Deshpande has alleged that when she visited Mahavir Jewellers at Colaba, she asked the jeweller to speak in Marathi but he refused to do so and also refused to sell her any jewellery. They then asked her to leave after Deshpande insisted on seeing the registration certificate of the shop, the writer has alleged. Upset over the incident, Deshpande sat outside the shop in protest for at least 20 hours.

“When I went to buy jewellery, he [Jain] started talking to me in Hindi. I told him to speak in Marathi. He said he will not speak in Marathi and that he was not even interested in selling his jewellery to me. I then asked him for his registration certificate, which he refused to show. Following this, I called the police, but they took his side, due to which I was forced to agitate,” said Deshpande.

After the incident was brought to light, MNS workers reached the spot in large numbers and slapped Jain.

“We will break his arrogance using our MNS style and will not allow this shop to open till they start talking to customers in Marathi,” said party leader Sandeep Deshpande.

Sandeep said the writer suffers from multiple health issues and the owner did not consider her age or condition before misbehaving with her.

Jain was later taken to Colaba police station. He later apologised for the incident. “I was born in Mumbai and respect the Marathi language. I am sorry for the mistake and will not repeat it,” said Jain.

Thackeray during his conversation with Deshpande asked her to take care of her health.

“You have done the right thing and we will support your cause,” said the CM.

Deshpande then withdraw her agitation. “I am appalled by this attitude of openly insulting Marathi, which is state language. They [businessmen] conduct their business for decades in Mumbai and refuse to learn Marathi,” she said.