Video showing PM as Shivaji, Shah as Tanhaji irks Shiv Sena

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:39 IST

In another controversy over Maratha warrior king Shivaji, the Shiv Sena is outraged over a morphed video which depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Shivaji and Union home minister Amit Shah as military commander Tanhaji Malusare planning the Delhi Assembly election campaign.

The 100-second video, made out of a clip from the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was put up by a website, Political Kida, and also has Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder Arvind Kejriwal as one of the characters. The portal has taken down the video. The row comes after a book written by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, which compared the 17th century king to Modi, created a controversy.

Reacting to the video, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: “I saw it in the news that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and subhedar Tanhaji [their photos] are being used for political purposes. Faces of political leaders are morphed on Chhatrapati Shivaji and Tanhaji and are being circulated for an election campaign. Shivaji Maharaj is our idol and we will not tolerate his insult.”

In a veiled jibe at BJP lawmaker and Shivaji’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale and Shiv Pratishthan’s Sambhaji Bhide, Raut said he has forwarded the news articles and videos to the ones who called for a shutdown in Sangli and Satara last week. He said that he was waiting for their reaction.

Later, BJP MP and descendant of Shivaji Sambhaji Raje called the video “condemnable” and asked the party behind it to clarify. “After the book, there is a video. Indecent, unbearable and condemnable… The connected party must clarify their stand. The Central government must probe and take action against those responsible. For us, Shiv bhakts, [Shivaji] Maharaj is everything. The feelings of Shivaji’s followers are hurt. It is the responsibility of the government to not let such incidents happen. It is a request to all political parties and party workers not to use Maharaj’s photographs for dirty politics,” he tweeted.

The BJP, meanwhile, clarified the party has no links to the video.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, in a statement, said, “The BJP has no connection with the video, it is not using it for its campaign in Delhi. The BJP condemns this video. Therefore to seek answers from the BJP is wrong. Nobody can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

In a veiled jibe at Sanjay Raut, Patil said, “Those who seek proof of lineage from descendants of Shivaji Maharaj do not have the moral right to speak on the issue.”

BJP legislator Ram Kadam said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an idol for all of us, and he cannot be compared to anyone in this world, we have already clarified this. The BJP has no link to this video that is being circulated through a website Political Kida, nor is the BJP using the video for campaigning in Delhi. It would have been better if Raut had studied the matter before making statements. Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus in broad daylight, but Raut does not have the time to speak against it. What has happened to the Shiv Sena?”