Vidyavihar society puts up a united fight against the coronavirus

mumbai

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 01:17 IST

A diktat on staying indoors, sanitising premises and spreading awareness – more than 2,000 residents of Skyline Oasis at Vidyavihar are doing their bit to prevent the spread of the Sars-CoV-2.

On Sunday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a Janta Curfew, the residents were not allowed to leave the premises. “Even if they went out, their details were noted down, in case the civic authorities ask for it,” said Arvind Bhanushali, chairperson of the federation. While the residents have stopped stepping out since Saturday, on Sunday night, lights of the garden were switched off to discourage people from coming downstairs.

Over 15 years, the housing federation of eight residential societies (408 flats) has been celebrating all festivals together, but over the past few days, they are refraining from even gathering at one spot.

“We never cancelled any celebrations before this. This year, we didn’t hold Holi celebrations, as Covid-19 had reached India by then. Our club house, gym and swimming pool have been shut. Even if people come down for walks, they are asked to walk individually and not in groups,” said Jayesh Vora, secretary of Skyline Oasis Federation.

Most of the flat owners are Gujaratis, Marwaris and Sindhis, with their own businesses. The housing society has provided masks to their security staff, and provided accommodation and food to all of them, asking them to not leave the premises, unless required. The federation has barred delivery personnel from entering the building, except the milk delivery boy. All house help and drivers have been sent on leave.

“People have stocked up the essential commodities. If the lockdown lasts longer, we can help each other. We also have a super market right outside our main gate, so none of the residents need to move out,” said Rajesh Kukreja, businessman.

The office-bearers have also issued instructions to keep children at home. The buildings’ common areas have been sanitised and sanitisers have been kept at the entrance.

“The government is taking steps for our safety. We want to cooperate with them, so that we don’t regret later,” said Lalji Gajra, tax consultant. “In Italy, the situation became bad as they didn’t take precautions. Staying indoors is the only way out,” said Bhanushali.