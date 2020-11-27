e-paper
Vile Parle, Kurla, Bandra, Chembur see maximum crime in Mumbai: Praja Foundation report

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:03 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
North-west Mumbai, which constitutes of Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Andheri and Malad, recorded 11,088 criminal cases.
North-west Mumbai, which constitutes of Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Andheri and Malad, recorded 11,088 criminal cases.
         

North-central Mumbai, consisting of areas like Vile Parle, Kurla, Bandra and Chembur, followed by Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Andheri and Malad, recorded the maximum number of cases in Mumbai in 2019-20, according to a report released by NGO Praja Foundation on Thursday.

According to the report, 12,865 cases were registered in Vile Parle, Kurla, Bandra and Chembur which included 1,833 cases of theft, 580 cases of house break-in, 281 cases of rape and 40 of murder.

North-west Mumbai, which constitutes of Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Andheri and Malad, recorded 11,088 cases which included 1,435 cases of theft, 540 cases of house break-in, 251 cases of rape and 40 of murder.

According to the report, murder cases from April 2019 to March 2020 were highest in the north-east region of Mumbai, including Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Govandi. However, this region is reportedly the least number of criminal cases with 6,594.

Mumbai Police said that the areas of Bandra and Kurla are the most vulnerable, though the topography and the people living in them are different. “Ironically, cases of rape and theft are highest in Bandra which otherwise is a plush locality,” said a police officer. The second-highest region recording more crimes was north-west Mumbai with 11,088 cases.

“Crimes like murder have dropped considerably due to the constant efforts of the police in several parts of the city,” said Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner, law and order.

It was also observed in the annual report, that although criminal cases were less in south Mumbai with 7,223, theft cases were third-highest, with 1,110 cases after north-central Mumbai, with 1,833 cases and north-west Mumbai with 1,435 cases.

