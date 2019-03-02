Voter registration drive in Maharashtra on March 2, 3

The state government is holding a two-day special drive for new voters to register on March 2 and 3. This could be the last registration drive ahead of the general polls. Those who register will see their names incorporated in electoral rolls in the next 11 days after verification.

Dilip Shinde, additional chief electoral officer (CEO), said during the drive people can check their names in the rolls, their voting booth and make other corrections as well.

“The number of youths registered as voters is far less than the actual number and thus we want them to come forward to become a voter. To make this possible, we are also engaging with colleges and universities to encourage students over the age of 18 to register as voters.” Shinde said.

In the last special drive carried out on February 23 and 24, 2.52 lakh people registered as new voters.

Currently, the state has 8.73 crore registered voters.

Shinde said during the drive, electoral rolls will be read out in the villages.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently declared that voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used at all the polling booths across Maharashtra.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 00:06 IST