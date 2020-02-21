e-paper
Want re-tendering for waste-to-energy plant at Deonar, says BJP

mumbai Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:59 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) retender bids for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground, alleging malpractice in the process. The standing committee on Tuesday had passed the proposal for the project at the second lowest bid of ~1,291 crore.

A delegation of BJP representatives, under leadership of BJP Mumbai unit head Mangalprabhat Lodha, approached the civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and gave him a letter, requesting to cancel the proposal and initiate the re-tendering process.

“Instead of awarding tender to the lowest bidder, it was awarded to the second lowest. There have been a malpractice and thus we are demanding re-tendering,” said BMC BJP leader Manoj Kotak. However, Yashwant Jadhav, standing committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator said “This proposal was discussed for almost one and a half hours in the standing commitee meeting. During the meeting, not only BJP corporators but also corporators from NCP, Congress and Samajawadi Party supported this proposal. Now why they are creating this political drama?”

