Want to start business in Mumbai? Get BMC nod online with one form

You can receive permissions for new businesses and factories by filling a single form online – new business application, which will provide access to applications for shops and establishment registration, health and trade license, factory permit among others.

Earlier, an applicant had to fill separate forms for license and registration.

A civic official said, “An applicant will only have to upload all necessary documents along with the form, which will be forwarded to each department.”

To ease the process, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also included the list of documents required along with the form. The fire compliance report has also been included.

The BMC made its ‘single application form’ available on the website from Tuesday.

The system had run on a trial basis in October for 15 days.

The system is expected to weed out corruption, as the BMC will stop accepting physical forms. Remarks from the department concerned, online payment of fees and intimation about status of application will also be sent to the registered email id. Once the application is approved, an online copy will be made available online.

This comes in backdrop of recent audit by the Centre which revealed several glitches in the Mumbai and Delhi civic bodies’ online procedure to issue permissions to businesses. The audit is carried out before the World Bank conducts its survey. India currently ranks 100th in ease of doing business and 181st in clearing construction proposals.

The World Bank report ranks countries on the basis of reforms taken by them to make business easy. The World Bank’s team in India conducts a survey between January and May wherein they approach architects and urban planners asking them about the challenges they face while getting a plan approved.