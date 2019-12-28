Wanted gangster Ejaz Lakdawala’s daughter held with fake passport

mumbai

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of Mumbai Police arrested Shifa Shaikh, the daughter of wanted gangster Ejaz Lakdawala.

Joint commissioner of police (crime), Santosh Rastogi, told HT that police had been on the lookout for Shaikh, for a long time and finally caught her on Friday at Mumbai international airport.

An officer attached to the AEC said Shaikh, 22, was carrying a fake passport. “We recovered the fake passport which she used for travelling abroad. We believe she is in touch with her father and knows about his whereabouts,” the officer said.

Three months ago police came to know that Shaikh was using a fake passport. They believe she used it to travel to meet her father, who is suspected to be in hiding in Nepal.

After receiving a tip-off, police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against her. On Friday, when she reached the Mumbai international airport on her way to Nepal, immigration officers intimated the police, following which she was arrested.

Police sources said Shaikh had married a hotelier in Versova who owns two hotels in Mumbai. “We have arrested her for fraudulently obtaining passport and using it to hide her identity and location,” said another officer.

Over the last five years, the crime branch has arrested over 15 members of Lakdawala’s gang.

Lakdawala, who had started his career as a staff in his uncle’s transport company, killed Haren Mehta in 1993 following an altercation at a local cricket match. He was arrested in the case, but was acquitted in 1995.

While lodged in jail, he came across Sunil Madgaonkar alias Matya who, later, gave Lakdawala a supari (contract) to kill Farid Raji, an alleged aide of Chhota Shakeel. Raji survived the attempt on his life in 1996 and Lakdawala was arrested and sent to Nashik jail. In 1998, Lakdawala escaped from the jail and fled to Malaysia.

He then joined Chhota Rajan who was operating from a private yacht off Malaysia. After Rajan was shot at in Bangkok in 2000, Lakdawala parted ways with him and formed his own gang. He is allegedly working with gangster Dawood Ibrahim now.