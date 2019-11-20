Wanted since 2016, 36-year-old murder accused held in Dahisar

mumbai

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:36 IST

A 36-year-old murder accused, who was absconding for three years, was arrested from Dahisar by the city crime branch’s unit 12 on Tuesday.

According to a crime branch officer, Selvakumar Annadurai Periyar had allegedly killed a Malad resident with a sickle and knife in June 2016 and fled to his native place in Tamil Nadu. He came to Mumbai around three months ago and was staying with his cousin brother in Samata Society, Sector 9, Mira Road (East). Officers of unit 12 of the crime branch, who had launched a manhunt for all wanted accused in serious cases in the north region, got information that Periyar was in Mumbai. He was also spotted by an informer in Dahisar. “A police team then laid a trap and arrested him from Dahisar where he had come to meet a friend,” said police inspector Sagar Sivalkar of unit 12.

In 2016, Periyar and six of his associates had allegedly attacked 44-year-old Jairam Nadar, a resident of Sai Link CHS at Gautam Buddha Nagar in Malad (West), because of a previous enmity. Nadar, who was a strongman in the area, used to exercise control over redevelopment projects.

On June 16, 2016, Periyar and his associates stabbed Nadar multiple times in the abdomen and on his back before dumping his body close to Link Road, Malad (West). A murder case was registered in Malad police station and police had arrested Periyar’s six associates, while he was absconding, added the officer.

“Periyar has confessed about his role in the murder, and he has also confessed to other charges against him of rioting and molestation registered at Malad police station,” said Sivalkar. Periyar was handed over to the Malad police on Wednesday morning.