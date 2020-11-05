e-paper
Water pipeline bursts at Andheri

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Thousands of litres of water was wasted after the valve of a 72-inch pipeline burst at Sakinaka, Andheri on Thursday. Local corporators said water was gushing out to several-storey height that as it was a water main that supplied drinking water to Saki Naka, Chandivali, Milind Nagar and Saki Vihar.

The incident was reported around 7.30pm at Krishanala Marwah Road. Hydraulic engineers along with ward officials were sent to the spot. A senior civic official said, “The water supply source in Powai has been stopped and the valve will be repaired soon.”

As per preliminary information from civic disaster management cell, the burst was due to an ongoing road maintenance work.

