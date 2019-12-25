Water supply in Kharghar sectors improve

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:52 IST

Navi Mumbai After facing water crisis for years, residents of Sector 30 to 36 in Kharghar have started getting proper supply.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) will supply water from the reservoir at Owe Camp at Sector 35 in Kharghar.

GJ Dalal, executive engineer of Cidco said, “There were numerous complaints about low water pressure mostly from the housing societies from Sector 30-36. We have started supplying water to these societies from the reservoir,” said Dalal.

Residents are happy to get proper water supply after years. “We are happy that our problem has been resolved,” said Hemant Nair, 49, a Sector 35 resident.

Residents had been complaining about erratic water supply but officials had not come up with any solution.

The housing societies are located at a height, hence water pressure was low. Residents had to depend on tanker water supply throughout the year.

“We spent Rs1 lakh for tanker water because of erratic water supply by Cidco,” said Naveeta Kashid, 37, a resident.

Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA) had been constantly following up on the water problem. Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of KTCWA, said, “We had been asking Cidco to supply water from the reservoir at foothill at Owe camp.”