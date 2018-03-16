Water woes in Thane to continue this year too, weekly cuts planned

Starting Monday, Thane residents will have to face water cut once a week. Citing lesser waster stock in the dams in comparison to last year, the irrigation department has imposed 7% water cut in Thane from March 19. The decision was taken to ensure that the water stock lasts till July 15. Despite above average rainfall in 2017, the residents were facing water cut once a fortnight since January

An official from irrigation department said, “The water stock in Barvi dam 7% less than last year. We will have to manage the available stock till July 15. So we decided to impose 7% water cut from March 19.”

The day of water cut will be different for each area, depending on which of the four water sources are being shut for the day.

Last year, Barvi dam was 99% full by July-end. The water from Barvi dam overflows in the Ulhas River and is supplied to Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai.

“We will take a meeting every month during to analyse the available water stock and review water cuts,” added official.

Commenting on the issue, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said are yet to receive circular related to water cut and will issue a notice once days for water cut are finalised.