We thought our marriage would get him Indian citizenship: Pak man’s wife

A day after Siraj Khan was deported to Pakisatn, despite spending 27 years in India, his wife Sajida Pathan said they had hoped of securing an Indian citizenship for Khan after their marriage.

Sitting at her 10x10 rented house in a chawl at Sangam Nagar, Sajida said, “We thought after marriage Siraj would get an Indian citizenship. We never thought that he would be deported.”

Sajida’s only respite comes from the fact that Siraj called her at 9.30pm on Tuesday after reaching Lahore.

“Siraj told me he will get a passport and visa, and return to India at the earliest. And then we’ll try to secure a visa for Pakistan. I was totally dependent on him,” said Sajid, with their three children by her side.

Siraj married Sajida in 2005. They were introduced to each other by her sister-in-law, who was Siraj’s neighbour in Antop Hill. Sajida knew that Siraj is a Pakistani national. The couple has three children — Zara, 12, and 7-year-old twins Inayat and Ejaz.

The turmoil in Sajida and Siraj’s life started in 2009, after he sought help from police to secure visa for his family to go to Pakistan. It was here that the cops started verifying his nationality and documents.

The foreigners regional registration office (FRRO) communicated departments concerned and relayed a message to Sajida’s parents to send relevant documents. But after the parents failed to do the needful, Siraj was booked. In January 2014, he was sentenced to six months in jail. As he had already served two months, Siraj was released in May 2014.

The court had ordered to deport him to Pakistan after Siraj serves his imprisonment.

Till the time deportation process was underway, the RAK MArg police kept Siraj in the lock-up till November 2014 as there was no detention centre available to keep him there.

In November 2014, the police released Pathan briefly to meet his family and return to police station. But Siraj never returned. The police registered a fresh complaint against him for escaping from their custody, said Sajida.

A year later, Siraj was arrested from his Antop Hill residence on December 5, 2017. After keeping Siraj in the lock-up for three months, he was depaorted to Pakistan on Tuesday.