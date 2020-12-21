e-paper
Wear masks for at least six more months, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells citizens

People will have to wear a mask for at least six more months as the Covid-19 danger is yet to pass, said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, as the state recorded 3,811 fresh infections, taking the tally to 1,896,518.

mumbai Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 01:23 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
On Sunday, active cases increased to 62,743 and its percentage against the total reached 3.30%(Hindustan Times)
         

People will have to wear a mask for at least six more months as the Covid-19 danger is yet to pass, said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, as the state recorded 3,811 fresh infections, taking the tally to 1,896,518.

Thackeray said residents should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid imposition of restrictions such as night curfews and lockdowns, and urged them to see the examples of United Kingdom (UK) and other European countries where lockdowns have been reimposed to contain the pandemic.

On Sunday, active cases increased to 62,743 and its percentage against the total reached 3.30%. The toll went up to 48,746 as 98 casualties were reported, of which, 47 were in the past 48 hours, 11 were in the past week and the rest 40 deaths were from before last week, officials said.

“Today’s Covid situation in Maharashtra is before the world. We have yet to completely contain it, but it is in control to some extent for sure. We have got busy in our routine life, but as the head of the family, it is my responsibility to caution you that the danger is yet to pass,” the chief minister said in his live address to people of the state.

Maharashtra has been maintaining its trend of relatively fewer cases for more than close to two months now. For the past 16 days, it is reporting fewer than 5,000 cases, indicating an improvement in the situation.

Health officials, however, are still wary that it may change in January when the state may hit a potential second wave.

“Recently, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the people will have to wear masks even after taking a shot of Covid-19 vaccine. In my view, wearing a mask is necessary for six months at least. Use masks at public places for the sake of your family and for the society at large. Masks can protect us from the pandemic. We will have to be vigilant, while welcoming the new year,” Thackeray said

He said that he doesn’t believe in imposing lockdown or night curfew as suggested by the experts and wants citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour on their own. “I have got suggestions from experts for imposing night curfew or lockdown ahead of the new year, but I don’t feel it is required. We have learnt what to do and what will happen if certain things are not followed from the past. If you stay away from Covid-19, it will stay away from you,” the chief minister said.

A comparison of data with the last month showed that the state has reported 85,070 cases in the last 15 days, whereas 88,061 cases were reported in the corresponding period last month.

Showing a decline, Mumbai has clocked 586 cases, highest in the state, on Sunday, taking the count to 286,850. Of them, active cases are 7,996. There were 16 deaths reported and the toll in the city has reached 10,996.

Nagpur city contributed the second-highest number of infections in the daily caseload and it has recorded 374 cases. Their tally reached 108,393.

Pune city recorded 339 cases, third-highest number of cases. Its case count stood at 188,302.

The state has completed a total of 12,119,196 Covid tests with 59,961 conducted on Sunday. The positivity rate for the day declined to 6.35%, against the overall positivity rate of the state that stood at 15.65%.

The number of recovered patients reached 1,783,905 with 2,064 recorded in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate remains at 94.06%.

