Week after resumption, Mumbai Metro sees a steady rise in commuters; a lakh travel in a week

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:17 IST

A week since the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) services are back on track, it has catered to more than a lakh commuters on its Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line.

Between October 19 (when it was restarted) and 23, close to 98,000 commuters took the Metro and around 30,000 commuters travelled via the 11.5 km corridor during the weekend.

On Monday, authorities expected the number of commuters to be around 27,000, more than double the number of commuters who took the service on Day 1 (around 13,000). Sources said that the number of commuters are steadily increasing and will rise once the city opens up, with the suburban railway being available for all. Before the pandemic hit the city, close to 4.5 lakh commuters travelled via Metro on weekdays.

The Mumbai Monorail, between Chembur and Jacob Circle, also restarted its services from Sunday, October 18. According to data sourced by HT, close to 2,600 commuters took the Monorail services between October 18 (when it restarted) till Saturday, October 24. The highest number of commuters recorded during the week was on Friday, October 23, when 594 commuters travelled via the 19 km corridor. In January 2020, 2.75 lakh people had travelled via the Monorail.

Owing to the pandemic, the number of services on both corridors are restricted, with only alternate seating available for commuters. The authorities have also made it mandatory for commuters to wear a mask at all times and encourages commuters to opt for digital ticketing.