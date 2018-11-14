Western Railway plans dedicated slots for goods trains

The Western Railway (WR) has planned a dedicated time frame for goods trains to operate, so as to improve throughput and revenue.

According to officials, there will be blocks on different railway sections when only goods trains are allowed to operate. The WR on Monday prepared a proposal for the movement of freight trains between Ahmedabad and Palanpur railway sections in Gujarat. On this section, only goods trains will be operated between 1.35 pm to 05.35 pm on Sundays, said an official. As a result of this ‘dedicated convoy movement’, eight outstation trains would be cancelled during the time frame, he added.

The Western Railway on its official Twitter handle @WesternRly posted: “Piyush Goyal, Minister of Rlys, stressed on starting a convoy system of freight trains on all zonal rlys to improve turnaround time, throughput, track capacity, utilisation of tracks & average speed of freight trains, resulting in increased loading & freight movement by rail.”

The Railways is looking to improve its revenue through freight. Under the proposal, all zonal railways have been directed to allocate two days in a week and a specific time period, when only freight trains, particularly coal, can operate.

The plan for the same was discussed in a review meeting chaired by union railway minister Piyush Goyal and was attended by general managers of the Western and Central Railway on Monday at the state government’s Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai. Officials said the concept would also lead to a reduction in pollution. “It would not just increase the income, but would also be beneficial for the environment. Transportation of materials through roads lead to a rise in pollution,” said a senior WR official.

