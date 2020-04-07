e-paper
Will lose war against coronavirus with thali, taali, and diyas: Sena mouthpiece attacks Modi

mumbai Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:49 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         
‘Claps, candles won’t help in fighting virus’

Taking a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “applications” to fight coronavirus, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana stated on Tuesday that the war against the disease will be lost with “claps, thalis and diyas”. “Trump sought medicines...not thalis, claps, bells,candles or diya (lamps) from India,” it read.

