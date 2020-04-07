Will lose war against coronavirus with thali, taali, and diyas: Sena mouthpiece attacks Modi

mumbai

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:49 IST

‘Claps, candles won’t help in fighting virus’

Taking a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “applications” to fight coronavirus, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana stated on Tuesday that the war against the disease will be lost with “claps, thalis and diyas”. “Trump sought medicines...not thalis, claps, bells,candles or diya (lamps) from India,” it read.

