‘Will not cross railway tracks illegally’: Mumbai GRP makes commuters take pledge

The latest initiative to curb illegal crossing of railway tracks by the Railway Police Force (RPF) officers at Kurla station involves making guilty commuters pledge to refrain from repeating their illegal actions.

Suresh Atri, a senior RPF officer from Kurla, said that around 100 people use the illegal crossing near Kurla railway station daily. The RPF only detains those who cross tracks when a train is approaching, which comes to approximately 15-20 people every day. “The commuters are detained at the RPF station and then presented before the court at around 2pm where the magistrate penalises them,” said Atri, adding that the attempt at saving time usually costs the commuter hours because they are taken to court only around 2pm after being caught around 8am.

In an effort to reform guilty commuters, RPF officers will make them take a pledge to not cross tracks illegally again. That’s not the only tactic that the officers use. “We get excuses from commuters that they crossed the track only because they were getting late. To this, we ask them whether they want to put ‘late’ in the suffix or prefix of their name,” said Atri. The RPF is committed to using these psychological tactics on offenders. “We will continue this drive until the mind-set changes and commuters refrain from trespassing,” he said.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 23:25 IST