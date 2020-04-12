e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / With 134 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra nears 2000-mark

With 134 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra nears 2000-mark

.Maharashtra had recorded 17 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, 12 of which were recorded in Mumbai, the largest single-day toll recorded in the city so far. 

mumbai Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A team of 150 doctors from Maharashtra Medical Association conducts a thermal screening of Dharavi residents, in Mumbai.
A team of 150 doctors from Maharashtra Medical Association conducts a thermal screening of Dharavi residents, in Mumbai. (ANI)
         

The number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, went up to 1895 after 134 new cases were reported since Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. The western state had 1761 coronavirus disease patients till Saturday after 185 new cases were reported.

Mumbai had 113 Covid-19 cases, Mira Bhayandar seven, Pune four, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar had two each and Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad one each.Maharashtra had recorded 17 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, 12 of which were recorded in Mumbai, the largest single-day toll recorded in the city so far. 

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the state was 127, with 76 fatalities in Mumbai, till Saturday.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had recorded a mortality rate of 7% and Mumbai 6.6%.

Also read: Mumbai’s first private Covid-19 testing centre in parking lot now operational

Rajesh Tope, the state’s health minister, had announced on Saturday that Mumbai and Pune have reported 91% of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra of which 61% of them are from Mumbai and 20% from Pune. 

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

Tope also said that the mortality rate in Maharashtra is high, hence only critical patients will be treated in Covid-19 dedicated hospitals. Patients with mild symptoms will be treated in dedicated health centres or peripheral hospitals. 

Also read: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced on Saturday that the lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till April 30, and can be extended if citizens do not follow strict rules and do not remain indoors. 

Maharashtra may ease the strict restrictions in some districts which have not seen a Covid-19 case, where industries may be allowed to work. There are eight such districts in Maharashtra—Nandurbar, Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli.

tags
top news
Tax refunds, EPF withdrawals: Govt’s economic measures amid Covid-19 crisis
Tax refunds, EPF withdrawals: Govt’s economic measures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Centre waited because...’: Kamal Nath links lockdown announcement with his govt’s fall
‘Centre waited because...’: Kamal Nath links lockdown announcement with his govt’s fall
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Shops are not delivering alcohol at home, clarifies Nagpur police
Shops are not delivering alcohol at home, clarifies Nagpur police
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news