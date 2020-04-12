With 134 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra nears 2000-mark

mumbai

The number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, went up to 1895 after 134 new cases were reported since Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. The western state had 1761 coronavirus disease patients till Saturday after 185 new cases were reported.

Mumbai had 113 Covid-19 cases, Mira Bhayandar seven, Pune four, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar had two each and Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad one each.Maharashtra had recorded 17 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, 12 of which were recorded in Mumbai, the largest single-day toll recorded in the city so far.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the state was 127, with 76 fatalities in Mumbai, till Saturday.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had recorded a mortality rate of 7% and Mumbai 6.6%.

Rajesh Tope, the state’s health minister, had announced on Saturday that Mumbai and Pune have reported 91% of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra of which 61% of them are from Mumbai and 20% from Pune.

Tope also said that the mortality rate in Maharashtra is high, hence only critical patients will be treated in Covid-19 dedicated hospitals. Patients with mild symptoms will be treated in dedicated health centres or peripheral hospitals.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced on Saturday that the lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till April 30, and can be extended if citizens do not follow strict rules and do not remain indoors.

Maharashtra may ease the strict restrictions in some districts which have not seen a Covid-19 case, where industries may be allowed to work. There are eight such districts in Maharashtra—Nandurbar, Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli.