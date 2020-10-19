With onion supply in Maharashtra dwindling, imports from Iran arrive at Vashi APMC market

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:34 IST

Onions imported from Iran have arrived at the wholesale APMC market in Vashi on Monday. With the onion prices rising in the region due to shortage of onions from Maharashtra, the imported onions, which are cheaper, are being seen as alternative by traders.

Iranian onions were sold for ₹55 to ₹60 per kg, while those from various regions of the state are selling for ₹60 to ₹70 per kg in the wholesale market.

Ankush Gaikar, an onion trader, said, “With the onion stock dipping in local markets and prices rising, traders are increasingly importing onions. Around 600 tonnes of onion has arrived recently at Mumbai port of which 25 tonnes arrived in APMC market on Monday. The onions are of good quality and are cheaper than those available from local sources.”

Ganesh Patil, another trader, said, “The number of vehicles bringing in onions daily has reduced. Today, 94 vehicles arrived against the usual of around 125 vehicles. Recent rains have damaged a lot of crop, and that is affecting supplies. Arrival of new crop is expected to be on the lower side for the next two months. This is where the imported onions will help cover the shortage. Onion is presently being imported from Iran, Egypt and Turkey.”

Anil Pandey, a retailer from Mumbai, said the imported onions seem to be of good quality but added that it is the consumer who will decide if they prefer it over the Indian onion. He said, “Indians have a liking for a particular taste of onions, and the imported onions often do not match it.”