Woman, 32, held for robbing jewellery shops in Thane

A 32-year-old woman from Bhandup was arrested on Monday for robbing high-end jewellery shops in Thane over the past four to five months.

The woman, Minakshi Gunjal, robbed two gold rings worth Rs60,000 from two different shops. Gunjal works as a domestic help in Bhandup and stays with her daughter. She allegedly wanted to provide her daughter with good education because of which she started stealing form stores.

The police said her husband, who stays in Nashik, left her few years ago.

An officer from Naupada police said ,”On Saturday we got a call from one of the jewellery shops where they informed us that they have caught a woman with gold items. CCTVs showed her hiding gold rings in her saree while asking the saleswoman to show different items.”

On checking her, the gold rings were found. “While investigating we also found that the woman has committed thefts earlier as well,” he said.

Police are investigating where else she has stolen gold items from.

The officer said, “We found that she had come to Thane in February where she robbed a gold ring and the same money was used for her household and also for her daughter’s education. When we checked the CCTV footage, we found that the woman was about to escape from the shop with the ring when she was stopped. A case has been registered further probe is on”.