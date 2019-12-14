Woman files rape case against doctor

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:52 IST

A 48-year-old neurosurgeon of a multispeciality hospital was booked for raping a 28-year-old woman.

The woman was his patient for three years. They fell in love and married in a temple, although the doctor was married.

Later, he started avoiding her.

According to Vartak Nagar police officers, the woman was admitted to the hospital in 2016 for an ailment.

A police officer said, “The woman said that the man married her in a temple one and a half years ago. He used to live with her but recently he stopped meeting her and answering her calls. The woman filed a case against him.”

Senior police inspector S Gaikwad said, “We have registered a rape case against the doctor. We are investigating the case further. The doctor is absconding.”