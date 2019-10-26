e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Woman held in Iqbal Mirchi case sent to judicial custody for 14 days

mumbai Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST
Pratik Salunkhe
Pratik Salunkhe
Hindustantimes
         

Rinku Deshpande, 44, the Bengaluru-based woman, arrested for her alleged role in the deal of three controversial properties in a money laundering case involving the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Friday.

Deshpande was arrested on Tuesday evening and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday, which remanded her in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody for two days. The ED, investigating the property dealings of Mirchi — an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim — in the money-laundering case, did not seek her further custody. “Deshpande’s custodial interrogation is over,” said Gaurav Parkar, her counsel.

The ED has been scanning deals of three properties – Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion in Worli – which were purchased by Mirchi from Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust in 1986. In 2010, M/s Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd entered into an agreement with the trust for the surrender of tenancy rights to Sunblink for ₹225 crore.

To siphon money, Deshpande received criminal proceeds and assisted Mirchi in acquisition and laundering of proceeds of crime received by the late gangster from Sunblink. She was allegedly introduced as fake confirming party and received an amount of ₹30.40 crore in her accounts, which was allegedly distributed among the brokers, including Deshpande.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST

top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News