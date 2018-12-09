Woman killed on train to Mumbai, Railway cops look for clues

A day after a 40-year-old homemaker was found murdered on the Bhuj Express train, the government railway police (GRP) has four teams investigating the case. On Friday night, Dariya Devi Shankar Chaudhary’s body was found in the ladies’ compartment of Bhuj Express when the train was being cleaned. The GRP believes Chaudhary may be a victim of a robbery gone wrong.

The officers said the unknown assailants may be drug addicts since Chaudhary’s throat had been slit with a blunt object, indicating her killers were armed. “The assailants could have boarded the train at Surat or even before that and killed Chaudhary when they found her alone in the compartment between Vasai and Dadar,” said Shailendra Dhivar, senior police inspector of Mumbai Central GRP. Apart from scanning CCTV footage at all stations between Bhuj and Dadar, GRP officers are tracking down the other eight commuters who were in the same 20-seater ladies’ compartment with Chaudhary.

Chaudhary had boarded the Bhuj-Dadar Express at 8.15am from Surat, on Friday, to visit her sister, who lives in Mumbai.

At Dadar station, where the train halted at 12.10pm, the cleaning staff entered the compartment to find Chaudhary’s body covered in blood. She was naked but covered with a saree. There were no injury marks to suggest any form of sexual assault, said an officer.

Chaudhary’s husband from Surat and brother-in-law, who had come to pick her up at Dadar station, have recorded their statements with the GRP and have identified her body.

